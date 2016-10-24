S. Murugan, Inspector-General of Police, Ballari range, and in-charge of the North-Eastern range, has called upon police personnel to discharge their duties honestly and bring honour to the department without expecting any returns from society.

He was speaking after inspecting the passing-out parade of the 15th batch of the civil police constables at the District Armed Reserve Police grounds in the city on Sunday. Mr. Murugan said it is the duty of police personnel to maintain law and order and remain true to their profession. He advised police constables to start building an emergency fund by putting aside a portion of their salary every month that will help protect their families in future.

Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar said under the 15th batch, 109 policemen, including 82 from Mysuru and 27 from Bengaluru, completed nine months of training in both indoor and outdoor sessions on fleet management, VVIP security, disaster management, etc. The centre in Kalaburagi has trained 1,792 policemen in the last 18 years, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police B. Jayaprakash said that apart from indoor training sessions, the trainees also carried out demonstrations and visited police stations to study how to handle FIRs and lodge cases.

N. Sandeep received the prize for best performance in both indoor and outdoor training. Three trainees — V. Narayan, H.S. Raghunath and T.V. Nagaraj —bagged the first, second and third prizes, respectively, for indoor training. In outdoor training, N. Sandeep, R. Mahadev and M. Harish were awarded. Mr. Sandeep also topped in rifle training, with Pradeep and D. Lokesh coming second and third, respectively.