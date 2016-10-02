Shivaraj Patil, MLA, who is also the president of the development committee of the college, blamed the Karnataka Land Army Corporation which has bagged the contract for constructing toilets .—PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

Principal says that the college did not receive any funds to construct toilets

While, the Union government has taken up a vigorous campaign to popularise its Swachh Bharat mission, about 1,000 students of Government PU College for Girls here have just one toilet to relieve themselves.

Situated near the District Auditorium and surrounded by crowded business establishments and residential areas, this government college is home to students belonging to the poor and marginalised sections from across the district. “We get a 30-minute interval between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Those who want to relieve themselves rush to the only toilet. However, only a few in the queue get a chance to use the toilet,” a student told The Hindu on Saturday.

When asked as to what about other girls, she suddenly got restrained and reticent to respond as if the question itself was offending or unnecessary. Her friend, who was standing just beside her intervened and said that the rest of the students use the open space, taking advantage of the cover of the compound wall behind the college building. “It is more difficult for us during menstrual cycle. Since the lone toilet is always occupied, we are unable to change sanitary pads,” she said. She said that many students skip college to remain at home or hostel during periods.

College principal Amaresh pleaded helplessness by stating that the college did not receive any funds for the construct of toilets. “We have two toilets, both meant for teaching and non-teaching staff. However, we have given one for the students. But we cannot do anything else except appealing to the higher authorities for more toilets,” he said. Mr. Amaresh added that he had written several letters to the higher authorities and spoken to people’s representatives appealing to them address the issue, but in vain.

“We understand that one toilet is insufficient for 1,000 girls. We feel ashamed when we see grown-up girls go towards compound corners for relieving themselves. But, we are helpless,” Guruswamy Hiremath, an economics lecturer in the college, said.

Kumar Samatala, a social activist associated with the Karnataka Janashakti organisation, held elected representatives responsible for the problem. “MPs and MLAs easily spend funds on temples and other religious ceremonies as these spendings fetch votes. They seldom think of spending a rupee on educational institutions as the beneficiaries are not yet voters,” he said.

Shivaraj Patil, MLA, who is also the president of the development committee of the college, blamed the Karnataka Land Army Corporation which has bagged the contract for constructing toilets in the college.

“Required funds were released from the Hyderabad Karnataka Development Board to the Land Army for taking up various developmental works, including toilets in this college. The local officers of the corporation misappropriated the funds and fled. We have been putting pressure on the head office of the Land Army to complete the works. I hope that they will finish the works in the next few months,” he said.