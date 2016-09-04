Tongawallahs are roped in during the festival season to popularise heritage tours.

Every year, when Mysuru Dasara draws near, the optimism of tongawallahs (operators of vintage horse-drawn carts) soars. They hope that the festive season and the influx of tourists will turn their fortunes for the better.

Once rulers of the royal streets of Mysuru, they are on the verge of oblivion but just about surviving since they are roped in to popularise heritage tours during festivities. There are only a few takers for the tonga rides on days other than Dasara.

“We get an incentive of Rs. 90 a day during Dasara and are told to promote tourism, but that is a pittance,” says Fayaz, president, Mysuru Shah Pasand Tonga Operators’ Association. He points out that maintaining a ‘Shah Pasand’ tonga costs about Rs. 150 a day while a Sarot (four-wheeled horse-drawn buggy) costs about Rs. 300. He adds that an incentive of Rs. 500 a day would help them.

Chandru, a third generation tonga operator, says: “Dasara is the only time we earn some money taking tourists on joy rides around the heritage sites or the royal streets.” Thomas, a tourist guide at the palace, says: “Tourists who come with their families don’t miss the tonga ride. It can be made more popular.” A few years ago, over two dozen tongas were identified for promoting their use. The tongawallahs got financial help for giving a makeover to their carts and buy traditional attire to make them a tourist attraction.