Devotees at the ISKCON Dasara celebrations in Mysuru on Tuesday night.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ISKCON Mysuru conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its ‘Nava Brindavan Dham’, a project to build a Sri Radha Krishna temple and a cultural centre on a nine-acre campus, during its Vijayadashami celebrations on Tuesday.

The seventh annual ‘ISKCON Dasara’ was celebrated on the ISKCON premises in Jayanagar to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Madhu Pandit Das, president of ISKCON Bengaluru and chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation, was the chief guest. Bharatanatyam dancer Vasundhara Doraswamy and troupe presented ‘Sri Rama Kathamrutha’ — a dance-drama based on Valmiki Ramayana.

Following this was the captivating vista of Sri Krishna and Balarama, adorned as Sri Rama and Lakshmana, going on a ride on the ‘Gaja Vahana’ while the devotees enjoyed pulling the chariot, a release said.

The burning of 60-foot effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanad, marking the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, was another highlight.

There were loud exultations from the crowd as the effigies burnt down to the sound of firecrackers. The festivities were attended by more than 10,000 devotees, according to Jai Chaitanya Dasa, president, ISKCON, Mysuru.