Objecting to the increased intervention of right-wing forces in the Union government’s functioning, D. Raja, national secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rajya Sabha member, said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken centre stage in Indian polity after the BJP assumed power at the Centre. He was speaking at his party’s State Council meeting in Kalaburagi last weekend.

“A cultural organisation, RSS is playing a political game now. It is dictating the BJP-led Union government on policy matters. Bending to RSS pressure, the government is taking unilateral decisions, side-lining the democratically elected Parliament. Indian democracy is at peril,” the leader said.

Describing the RSS ideology as “sectarian, communal and fascist”, Mr. Raja said right-wing forces were making serious attempts to polarise society along religious lines and trigger communal tensions just to turn the majority population into a vote bank for their political outfit, the BJP.

Hailing the heroic struggles and sacrifices of left forces in the Indian freedom movement, Mr. Raja claimed it was left and progressive forces, and not right-wing forces, that fought the British.

“My party and like-minded forces heroically fought the British and freed India. Where were right-wing forces during the Indian independence movement? Since they were nowhere in the historic struggle for freedom, they now want to rewrite history in their favour,” he said.