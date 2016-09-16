Following the arrest of a suspected Maoist, who was wanted in more than 24 cases, the Chikkamagaluru police are said to have learnt that naxalites had hatched a conspiracy to attack some significant structures in the State by this month-end.

The police believe that with the arrest of Shivakumar alias Ramesh (51), they have succeeded in averting the possible attacks.

Shivakumar was arrested in a joint operation by the Andhra Pradesh and the Karnataka police at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai was also heading a team involved in the operation. J.P. Nagar Police have booked a case against him on the charge of waging a war against the Indian government under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

Mr. Annamalai, who has been appointed the investigation officer, has taken the accused into custody for 10 days after producing him before a judicial magistrate.

The police said the arrested had held meetings with other members regarding the plan to attack government structures in the state. Mr. Annamalai told The Hindu , “Both the Andhra Pradesh and the Karnataka police were involved in the operation to nab Shivakumar. While we were in a different place as part of the operation, the Andhra Pradesh police found him in J.P. Nagar. A case has been registered in J.P. Nagar Police Station against the arrested and I have been appointed an investigative officer of the case, as per the directions of the DG and IGP. We have taken him to 10 days’ custody.”

The officers said the arrested person was involved in more than 24 cases including some in Chikkamagaluru. “The interrogation is still going on. We are collecting details of cases he is involved”, he said. Sources in the police said that he had been involved in naxal activities for many years.

