Two full days will be devoted to discuss problems of NK region: Koliwad

The annual winter session of the State Legislature is likely to be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for about two weeks here during November-December, said Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

In view of the hotel bookings for the marriage season commencing from December 15, the government was planning to schedule the session in the last week of November and conclude it before December 15.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, he said that two full days would be devoted to discuss and find solutions for issues and problems of North Karnataka region, and importantly the Mahadayi dispute.

His visit to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was to take fresh stock of available facilities and vacant land with the objective of putting to use the Rs. 400-crore worth soudha throughout the year. Having inspected and after discussing with officials, he said that utilising such a massive structure for a week or two to hold legislature sessions was not enough and he was keen on utilising the structure round the year.

He said that there were various suggestions, including shifting some of the departments and commissionerates to the soudha, including commercial propositions, so that the government could at least earn the cost of maintenance of around Rs. 4 crore per annum.

The offices of the Regional Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner of certain departments, Commissioner of Education, etc., besides those of Deputy Secretary of various departments could be considered.

That apart, the possibility of renting out the premises for film-makers for outdoor shooting could also be considered but without compromising on the sanctity of the soudha, which was the second seat of power in the State.

When reminded that the government was not showing necessary will power to shift at least a few departments which were recommended by a senior official in the past, he said that he was here to explore various possibilities and promised to take positive steps. To a question, he said that the government had planned to construct a legislators home housing 350 rooms at a cost of Rs. 200 crore.

But, when asked how could the government utilise the 350 rooms of the proposed legislators home when it was not in a position to utilise the existing soudha and the fact that the legislators home could be used only for a short period of about a fortnight on account of the winter session, he said that he would look into all aspects before taking a final decision.

Water sharing

On the lack of unanimity among the Congress units in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and the party’s central unit in Delhi on the Mahadayi water dispute, he said that there could never be any unanimity on water sharing disputes as every party unit was committed to protecting the interests of their respective of States. Also, it was not possible for the Prime Minister to intervene as the matter was before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

He did not agree that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a political game by setting a condition that Congress units should ensure unanimity among themselves for him to intervene and help find an out-of-court solution. The Prime Minster looked at equally at every State, but the matter was before the tribunal at the moment, he added.