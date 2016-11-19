The cost of conducting the winter session of State legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha is increasing. Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, who is monitoring the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the session commencing here from Monday, has requested the government to provide Rs.10 crore this year. This is almost Rs.4 crore more than what was spent last year.

The district administration has made arrangements for accommodation and transportation for the ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, officials and staff of the Secretariat, besides officials of various departments coming from Bengaluru. In addition to this, the government had made arrangements for accommodating representatives of print and TV media for covering the proceedings of the session.

Meanwhile, the police department has also made massive security arrangements for the VIPs, besides road and traffic bandobast. Over 3,500 police officials and personnel have been deployed.

Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat said here on Saturday that in addition to seven Superintendents of Police, nine non-IPS SPs, 30 Dy.SPs, 80 police inspectors, 235 PSIs, 130 ASIs, 2,310 HPCs/PCs, 230 women PCs and 500 Home Guards were being deployed in and around the SVS and in different parts of the city. Bomb detection and disposal teams had been also kept ready.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC has already been clamped since Friday night and will remain in force in a radius of one kilometre from the SVS till Dec. 2. Violation of the orders would invite punishment under Section 188 of the IPC.

Venue for protest

Mr. Bhat said two separate venues have been provided for farmers and various other social organisations for staging protests and submit their memoranda to the government on various issues during the session.

However, the organisations would be allowed to stage protest only between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. Depending upon the situation, action would be taken those prolonging protest, he said, adding that so far 10 organisations had already been permitted to stage protest on Monday.

MES

The police commissioner said the permission for organising the ‘Maha Melava’ by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) on the first of the winter session had not been granted yet, as the MES leaders had not mentioned the venue for their proposed event in their request letter submitted last week.