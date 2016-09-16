Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner Siddhalingayya Hiremath on Thursday promised to launch works to maintain city roads and make them motorable by October-end.

Speaking at a meeting of officials and elected representatives convened by Pralhad Joshi, MP, Mr. Hiremath said the works would require about Rs. 4 crore. He said road repair works would be carried out under three packages — one for Dharwad and two for Hubballi.

He said the city has nearly 1,500 km of roads and it would not be possible to repair all of them at a time. However, major roads with high vehicular density will be repaired first, he said, adding that steps would be taken to immediately remove debris and dust from the roadsides.

Mr. Joshi suggested undertaking an inspection by expert and engineering college professors to ensure quality works. The contractors should be asked to immediately redo work found to be of bad quality, he said.

HCMC councillor Pandurang Patil said the machines purchased by the HDMC to remove dust from the roads have been lying unutilised for long.

When asked about the encroachment of footpaths, Mr. Hiremath said HDMC, along with the police, would launch a drive to clear them all by October 3.

He said HDMC has identified the spots where footpaths have been encroached on by roadside vendors, but the drive was put off as police personnel were deployed for security arrangements during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

