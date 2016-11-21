Jagadish Shettar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, on Sunday said the BJP would fight for the farmers in the legislature session, which begins in Belagavi on Monday, and would not relent till the cases against farmers filed in connection with the Mahadayi row are withdrawn.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Shettar said although the State government had promised to withdraw all the cases filed against farmers involved in the agitation seeking early implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, till date it has not fulfilled its promise.

“We have already sought two days during the session for discussions on the issue. If it is not given, we will move an adjournment motion. We will also raise the issue of cases filed against farmers and will fight it out till the government initiates steps to withdraw them,” he said.

He said the focus of the session would be on issues concerning the development of north Karnataka. Mr. Shettar said that while over Rs. 4,000 crore has been allocated to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, the government has managed to spend only Rs. 550 crore so far, an indication of its “lack of commitment” towards developing the region.

On the Tanveer Sait issue, Mr. Shettar said the government was trying to cover up the issue and give a clean chit to the Minister. He said the BJP would not relent till the Minister resigns or is sacked.