Credit cooperative societies — from which lakhs of farmers have taken loans — barred from accepting demonetised notes

With the Union government barring all credit cooperative societies from accepting demonetised Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes, lakhs of farmers who have taken crop loans and other loans are facing the danger of being termed defaulters and paying penal interest of 14 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India has barred district central cooperative banks which have thousands of credit cooperative societies attached to them from accepting the demonetised notes, a move which has been criticised strongly by many cooperative leaders and farmers.

While the immediate impact of the decision is that the societies have become cash-starved because of non availability of cash with farmers, the worst affected among the farmers will be those who have neared the deadline for repaying their crop loans.

“Farmers have taken annual crop loans ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3 lakh. If they do not return them in 365 days, they will lose interest incentive and will be termed defaulters. Most of them want to repay loans in old currency, but we are helpless,” chairman of the Bidar District Central Cooperative Bank Umakanth Nagamarapalli said.

Karnataka Central Cooperative Bank of Dharwad, which has 550 credit cooperative societies with 1.5 lakh farmers under it, has already felt the pinch. “Even a day’s delay will make them defaulters and they have to pay 14 per cent interest. The RBI has said nothing about it in its directions,” said the bank’s chairman I.S. Patil. “We have to function as per the RBI guidelines. This is a blow to cooperative societies that take care of farmers,” Mr. Patil said.