Frustrated with the government “apathy” in pursing the case in the Supreme Court over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, the former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, on Thursday said he would appeal to the court to club his application relating to the project with the government’s while hearing the case.

The case will come up for hearing on Friday.

Praising the commitment of the Mamata Banerjee-government in returning land to farmers at Singur, Mr. Gowda regretted that the Karnataka government was not keen on returning 2,000 acres of land acquired for the project.

“I don’t know why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had taken a hard stand on the issue in the beginning, mellowed down later,” said Mr. Gowda.

“As the government has failed to protect farmers’ interests, I have decided to continue my legal battle.”

He also expressed apprehension over the House Committee constituted to look into the alleged irregularities in the project.