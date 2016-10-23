Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he will attend the proposed meeting of the Chief Ministers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharasthra to discuss the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute “wherever and whenever it is convened.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons here that the date of the meeting was yet to be finalised. “Whenever the meeting is convened, I will definitely attend it ... it was me who sought the meeting,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would speak to Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar when reporters said the earlier meeting had to be put off since Mr. Parsekar was engaged with pre-scheduled appointments.

He said that a report on the crop loss has been sent to the Centre. Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa visited New Delhi and submitted the report, he said.

The CM said joint survey reports on the extent of loss across the State is yet to reach him. “I will study the reports and details will be shared with the Centre,” he said. The State has been reeling under drought for the second consecutive year, he said, adding that 110 taluks have been declared drought-affected. “We are anticipating more funds from the Centre since more areas are reeling under drought,” he added.