The new Commissioner of Belagavi City Corporation, Shashidhar Kurer, indicated today that he would be tough against illegal encroachments, an issue which the native residents say had led to premature transfer of at least two past Commissioners of the civic body in the recent past.

Addressing his maiden press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Kurer, who was serving as the Commissioner of the Belagavi Urban Development Authority being transferred to his present office last week, said the entire picture of the city was before him and he was aware of encroachments of BUDA and BCC properties all over the city.

He said would take appropriate measures to clear open nalas, which served as major storm-water drains in different parts of the city.

Later, he visited Vinayak Colony, Shahu Nagar along with the City Environmental Engineer Uday Kumar B.T. and other staff, where he inspected civic problems and interacted with the residents. He also visited the “Veer Soudha” complex, a memorial in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, to review preparations for the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to be observed on October 2.