Wi-Fi hotspot facility was launched at the city law court here on Friday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Mudgal and Pratap Simha launched the facility offered by BSNL on the court pemises.

On the go

The BSNL already launched the facility at the Mysuru zoo. In BSNL’s service, mobile-users of other service providers can access Wi-Fi through recharge. Mobile-users can access the Internet on-the-go using a one-time password.

Dignitaries present

K.L. Jairam, principal general manager, Mysuru Telecom District, and Chandramouli, Mysuru Bar Association president, were present.