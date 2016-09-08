Fight for justice:Members of various organisations protesting against the Supreme Court’s order to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, in Mandya on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges, theatres, shops and other business establishments remained closed on Wednesday

Widespread protests were held in all parts of Mandya district on Wednesday. Farmers, besides burning effigies of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, blocked the highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru by parking bullock carts and placing wooden logs at various points.

Traffic was severely affected as a result of the protests.

Schools, colleges, film theatres, shops and other business establishments continued to remain closed on Wednesday. According to senior police officials, members of Janapara Kriya Vedike forced shopkeepers to shut shop and also looted fruits and sweets from some of the shops in Pete Beedi.

Roads blocked

Some bus and taxi drivers tried to reach Bengaluru via Mysuru-Malavalli Road but the farmers had blocked Malavalli Road too. Farmers of Srirangapatna, also took a protest dip in the Cauvery under the Wellesley Bridge in the town.

There were protests in all the seven taluks in the district. However, except in Srirangapatna and Mandya, traffic was not hit.

In Mandya city, enraged farmers climbed a 40 ft high scaffold near a theatre and pulled down a huge cut-out of actor Sudeep. They also pelted stones at the cut-outs at other cinema houses in the city.

Stray incidents of agitators throwing stones at vehicles and shops were also reported. Farmers, who formed a human chain near Sanjay Circle, raised slogans against the Chief Minister and also Water Resources Minister.

Meanwhile G. Made Gowda, president of the Cauvery Hitharakshana Vedike, and Puttaraju, MP, demanded that the Chief Minister direct the authorities to release water to irrigation canals in Mandya and Mysuru districts so that standing crops could be saved.