Former MP and actress Ramya seems to have stretched her hands into beehive by speaking on serious and sensitive issues beyond her perception and understanding, while some are playing rummy game on Ramya faux pas of sorts, observed by K.S. Puttanaiah, Melkote MLA.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, he said her remarks on RSS or its sister organisations were only indicative of poor understanding of the freedom struggle wherein a large number of people took part without an organisational banner.

“But, who is Ramya? What is her relevance in State or national polity? Why is she being so much importance at the expense several burning problems of the common man and farmers in the State? She has neither understanding of matters nor has the righteousness, yet keeps speaking on issues as per her own whims and fancies,” he said

He said he doesn’t want to take cognizance of her remarks and controversy revolving around it, but only suggest her not to speak on issues and subjects without knowledge of them.