Supportive infrastructure for smooth operation of TrinTrin – cycle lanes – is still not ready even as the project promoters are gearing up to launch the system in December.

Barring a lane on Lalitha Mahal Road, which was constructed much before the Public Bicycle Sharing System (PBSS) was conceptualised, such lanes have not been readied on other key roads in the city. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is one of the partners in the project implementation, is yet to come up with a definite plan for popularising the concept by way of identifying and creating more cycle tracks for the safety of bicycle users. Sometime back, officials had said more cycle tracks will be identified for safe and hassle-free movement of cyclists to promote cycling culture in the city. They had further said that emphasis would be laid on building cycle tracks in localities frequented by foreign nationals —who come to the city to learn yoga.