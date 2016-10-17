A Mysuru-based start-up will teach children the importance of pulses in feeding the world.— file photo

Science Ashram, a Mysuru-based education start-up that promotes science learning through experiments, will teach children the importance of pulses in feeding the world, through a programme titled ‘Save Mr. Bean’, from October 24 to 28.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2016 the International Year of Pulses and Science Ashram has drawn up a series of aligned activities to raise awareness among children on these protein sources.

“This is an opportunity to join the global initiative to raise awareness and celebrate the role that beans, chickpeas, lentils and other pulses play. Pulses are vital farming crops. As the world ponders over how to feed nine billion people by 2050 even as it grapples with problems such as climate change, water scarcity, soil depletion, obesity and malnutrition, the pulse story offers hope,” says Science Ashram founder Dhruva Rao.

The start-up comes up with such programmes to ‘ignite the spark of curiosity’ among students. “These activities are designed to bridge the gap between the theory concepts they learn at school and practical applications in the real world. The events also provide a platform for the students to express their creativity and work in teams”, he added.

‘Save Mr. Bean’ will be free and is designed for students from classes 5 to 10.

It will be held from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on all five days.

More details

The last date for registration is October 21 and Science Ashram proposes to restrict the number of students to 30 per class.

More information can be obtained by calling 9980878105.

