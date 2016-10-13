TEEMING CROWD:Though the authorities had promised to control the crowd during the Dasara procession, many visitors were seen treating the multi-storeyed buildings on the route as vantage points; (right) among the attractions on the final day of festivities was the torchlight parade at Bannimantap Stadium held on Tuesday night.— PHOTOS: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT & M.A. SRIRAM

Just a few months after the partial building collapse at Devaraja Market, people sit atop old buildings on the Dasara procession route to watch jumbos march

Recently, a portion of the century-old Devaraja Market, one of the many old buildings in the city, came crashing down. But the risk of the matter seemed lost on the scores of people who climbed heritage structures, including the market, along the Dasara procession route on Tuesday to get a good view of the Jamboo Savari.

Though the authorities had promised to control the crowd during the procession, many visitors who could not get seats for the event were seen treating the multi-storeyed buildings on the route as vantage points. In fact, hundreds of people went up the market building, which has been recommended for demolition by the task force constituted by the State government after part of the structure collapsed. Interestingly, the market’s terrace is still easily accessible to the public.

Citing a lack of power to control the crowd, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had said that it would just appeal to the public not to climb the buildings for their own safety. But the appeal fell on deaf ears and there was no one from either MCC or the police to prevent people from going up the structures on Tuesday. This despite the district administration’s earlier statement that the authorities would identify the ‘weak’ buildings and enforce curbs during the day of Jamboo Savari.

There were no untoward incidents on the day. But strangely enough, MCC also failed to prevent people from using its properties, including Devaraja Market, as viewing galleries.

After part of the market collapsed a few months ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that it would be razed and a new structure built in its place. Subsequently, the authorities had asked the owners of the heritage buildings along the Dasara procession route — mainly K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road — to exercise caution and restrict the entry of crowds.