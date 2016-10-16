The ninth annual Chittani Yakshagana Saptaha will be held at Rajangana here from October 17 to 23 under the joint auspices of the Sri Krishna Mutt, Sri Veeranjaneya Yakshamitra Mandali, Bangarmakki, and Chittani Abhimani Balaga.

A press release issued here has stated that there will be a Yakshagana performance at 6.30 p.m. at Rajangana during the saptaha or week.

The Yakshagana performances, which will be staged are: Sudarshan-Bhargava Vijaya on October 17; Shaneeshwara Mahatme on October 18; Dharmangada Digvijaya on October 19; Chakrachandike on October 20; Mayamragavati on October 21; Choodamani-Ravanavadhe on October 22, and Bhasmasura Mohini,” on October 23.

Awards

Two awards will be given during the valedictory of the festival at 6 p.m. on October 23. The Padmashri Chittani Ramachandra Hegde Prashasti will be given to senior Yakshagana artiste Mantapa Prabhakar Upadhya, who is famous for donning female roles.

The T.V. Rao Prashasti will be given to senior “Arthadhari” Agali Krishna Rao. Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, will be among the guests at the valedictory. The saptaha will be inaugurated by Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt at 6 p.m. on October 23. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of the mutt, will grace the occasion, the release added.