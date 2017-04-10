Week-long festival to mark Ramanavami

more-in

Ramotsava Sourabha, a week-long cultural festival to mark Ramanavami will be held under the aegis of Sourabha Samsthe at D.V.S. School in Vinobha Nagar from April 10 to 11. Adichunchanagiri mutt’s Nirmalanandanatha Swami will inaugurate the programme on April 10. Abhinav Khare, Superintendent of Police, K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga MLA, and M.P. Ravindra, Harapanahalli MLA, will take part in the inaugural ceremony.

The schedule is as follows - classical vocal rendition by Sharmila and Shanthala (April 10); performance by saxophone artist K. Kumaraswamy (April 11); Tala vadya by Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma and troupe (April 12); vocal concert by S.R. Prashanth (April 13); rendition of Dasara padagalu by Sheshagiri Das and troupe (April 14); rendition of devotional songs by local artists (April 15) and Carnatic vocal concert by T.N.S. Krishna (April 16).

The performance will commence on all the seven days at 6 p.m. Entry is free.