Bharat Forge Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani has said that India’s path to global economic dominance will result in the unfolding of exciting opportunities, some of which are already becoming evident.

From a manufacturing industry perspective, the opportunities that are arising out of the Prime Minister’s game changing ‘Make in India’ initiative are significant. The emphasis of the government is to make India self-reliant in a wide range of products that are presently being imported, he said. He advised students to assume the role of catalysts or agents of change and impress upon others the need to think differently. “As individuals we must stop expecting others, including the government, to change. We must instead make ourselves the pivots of change.”