The Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) on Tuesday said the 1,200 MW coal-based thermal plant was adhering to all environmental parameters.

K. Kishore Alva, Joint President (Project Development and Corporate Affairs), Adani-UPCL, told The Hindu on Tuesday, over 20,000 people from nearby villages had visited the plant to observe its functioning. There had been no complaints from any residents of surrounding villages about fly ash or any other matter related to the UPCL. “We are adhering to all environmental parameters after the Adani Group took over thermal plant,” he said.