Into its 10th year, BITS Goa sets to embark upon a nostalgic expedition with a three-day Waves 2016 - Tides of Time, from Friday.

No cultural festival is complete without musical concerts.

The Nights are the essence of Waves and the 2016 edition has an amazingly diverse line-up to cater to varied tastes.

The Day 1 DJ Night shall witness the ‘Laung Gawacha’ phenomenon Nucleya.

The Day 2 Comedy Night on Saturday will witness rib-tickling performances by Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan.

And finally for Day 3 on Sunday, for what is also called the Bollywood Night, Waves brings to its pilgrims the youth sensation and rock star Amit Trivedi.