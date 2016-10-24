Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday declared that water will be released for standing crops in the Cauvery basin for the next one week from Monday.

Making this announcement at the Congress workers’ convention in Nanjangud on Sunday, he said the government has decided to release water to save the standing crops following demand from farmers. He said the government, about a month ago, adopted a resolution against releasing water from the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin except for meeting drinking water requirements. The government has not taken such a decision to defy the Supreme Court’s orders, but to protect the interests of the people of the region. “I am prepared to go to jail to protect the interests of people of the region,” he said.