Pumping of Cauvery water at Melapura and Belagola for supply to Mysuru city is yet to resume as power supply to the stations had not been restored following protests from farmers over the decision to release water to Tamil Nadu.

The protestors on Tuesday laid siege to the stations and cut power supply to disrupt water supply. Since then, water could not be pumped for distribution to the city.

As a result, several parts of the city did not receive water.

A delegation of councillors and officials from Mysore City Corporation led by Mysuru Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa visited both Melapura and Belagola stations and appealed to the protestors to facilitate pumping and drinking water supply to the city.

“We hope that pumping resumes soon otherwise it will result in water crisis. I have told the agitators that the people of Mysuru are with the people of Mandya on the issue of Cauvery,” the Mayor told The Hindu.

Mr. Bhyrappa said the protestors assured that they will look into his appeal. “Protestors left the Melapura station, but protests continue at Belagola,” he said.