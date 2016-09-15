JD(S) president slams government for releasing more water from Hemavati reservoir

The former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda, here on Wednesday, criticised the State government for releasing more water from the Hemavati reservoir than other dams in the Cauvery basin.

“It is true I told the CM to obey the Supreme Court’s order to release water, but I did not say that water be released from Hemavati alone. Water should be released from all four reservoirs equally,” he said, while addressing party workers protesting the release of water from the Hemavati reservoir.

“We cannot wage a war against the State government over the Supreme Court’s order. There is no option, but to obey the order. The main petition challenging the tribunal’s order is coming before the Supreme Court on October 18. I don’t know what would be the judgement,” he said.

He demanded that the government stop releasing water from the reservoir and announce compensation for farmers. Mr. Deve Gowda recalled his contributions to expanding irrigated area in Hassan and said, “I will continue to fight for the welfare of my people.”

Later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Deve Gowda said that the government did not release water from the Hemavati reservoir to the canals well on time.

As it was not released earlier, there was more water available and that made the government release it now. “Now we have the difficult task of providing drinking water for Hassan, Tumakuru and parts of Mandya district. Water available in the reservoir as of now is not sufficient to meet the demands,” he said.

Replying to a question on national water policy, he said that the policy could be a reality only if Ministers for water resources of all States come together and discuss the issue.

“Ministers of two or three States cannot form a policy. All have to be involved,” he said.