To provide much-needed succour to those reeling under severe drought and facing acute drinking water shortage, as part of temporary drought-mitigation measures, the district administration has established helplines in all seven taluks.

Tahsildars of respective taluks will monitor the drought relief work, sources at the district administration told The Hindu. Executive engineers of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation wings were also instructed to receive complaints from the public to provide drinking water to affected areas, sources said. Residents in villages where there is severe drinking water scarcity may contact the helplines for water.

Helpline numbers

The district level helpline (08232-224655) has been set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner here.

Taluk level helpline numbers are: K.R. Pet 08230-262227, 9743512256 and 9845227208, Maddur 08232-232010 and 9480607669, Malavalli 08231-242277, 7090022518 and 9448867842, Pandavapura 08236-255128, 9964800256 and 9448754921, Srirangapatna 08236-252029, 7259782622 and 9844101399, Mandya 08232-224048, 7829622382 and 9740023109, and Nagamangala 08234-286033, 9740653379 and 9448338224.

Contact numbers

Contact numbers of tahsildars are: Maruti Prasanna – 9449095742 (Mandya tahsildar), Ratna - 9449816007 (K.R. Pet), Harsha - 9108984205 (Maddur), Dineshchandra - 9731506523 (Malavalli), Shivanna - 9740003795 (Nagamangala), Ratna - 9449816007 (in-charge Pandavapura) and Krishna - 9448900617 (Srirangapatna).