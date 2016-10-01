It's feared that the protests in Mandya and elsewhere in the State might keep the tourists away

Mysuru Dasara, the celebrated cultural event of Karnataka and a fulcrum to promote tourism, is being held this year in the shadow of drought in the Cauvery basin and the continued tension in the region over sharing of the river water by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

10-day festivities

The 10-day festivities, to be inaugurated on Saturday, has not been scaled down and a majority of the programmes are slated to be held as scheduled, but the grandeur and the sheen associated with Dasara has been robbed considerably due to protests in Mandya and other parts of the State over the Cauvery water issue.

The eve of the inauguration of the event saw the Supreme Court giving Karnataka a “last chance” to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, which resulted in farmers re-launching protests between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Since the beginning of the month, the hospitality sector, which is a major stakeholder in the tourism sector, has been hit.

They fear that the events may turn out to be a damp squib, with tourists staying away, although locals — who are not the clientele of the tourism sector anyway — may still be present in full strength to soak in the cultural events.

Their fears are not unfounded as the initial protests early in the month, followed by the State-wide bandh over the issue, resulted in a slump in the number of tourists visiting Mysuru. The occupancy rates in most hotels were around 10 per cent on weekdays and around 25-30 per cent on weekends. In an effort to enthuse tourists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Mysuru’s hoteliers had earlier offered a 30 per cent discount on room rents. Even so, the response has been poor.

Gala events

Though an ancient tradition, the Mysuru Dasara is traced to the practice started by Raja Wadiyar at Srirangapatana in 1610 A.D., and hence has a recorded history of over 400 years.

It reached its zenith during the period of the later Wadiyars, notably Nalwudi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled the then kingdom of Mysuru between 1902 and 1940.

This year’s festival will be inaugurated by poet Channaveera Kanavi at Chamundi Hills, following which a slew of other events, including cultural programmes at the palace premises, wrestling competitions, a food mela, a flower show, adventure sports, etc., will be inaugurated later in the day.