Farmers in the Kabini command area have expressed surprise at the State government’s move to release water to Kabini dam’s irrigation canals a day before releasing water from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

They say water supply to the canals was stopped on August 30 citing insufficient storage in the dam because of deficient rainfall. The authorities reportedly cited the need to supply drinking water as reason for stopping water release to the canals. This was opposed by the farmers, who staged a massive agitation in Mysuru on August 30 demanding continuous water for their standing crops.

“After deciding to release water to Tamil Nadu, the canals started getting water from the dam for irrigation. We know it’s a ploy and water to the canals is a temporary step as water will be there in the dam only for few days,” said Kabini Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti president Kuruburu Shanthakumar on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shanthkumar said, “After abruptly stopping water to the canals on August 30, the authorities started releasing water from Tuesday. The reason is obvious — to stop farmers from joining the protests in large numbers.”

According to Mr. Shanthakumar, the samiti had expected a turnout of at least 10,000 farmers for laying siege to Kabini reservoir on Wednesday. “But the turnout was not encouraging as water released into the canals kept them engaged in their fields. The government succeeded in its tactic,” he said.