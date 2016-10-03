Water being released from Hattikuni dam in Yadgir district on Sunday.— PHOTO: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following the inflow into the dam in Hattikuni village in Yadgir taluk, officials of the Command Area Development Authority, Kalaburagi, released some amount of water from the dam into the stream on Sunday.

The officials have decided to release water as storage in the dam has almost reached the maximum capacity.

The dam can hold water up to 32 ft, according to sources.

Around 5,300 acres of dry land in Hattikuni and surrounding villages in the district is expected to be irrigated by the water released from the dam.