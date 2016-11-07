The Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee, which met on Saturday, decided to release water into the left and right bank canals till November 20 to save standing kharif crops.

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour, was present. The committee also announced that owing to non-availability of water in the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete, water would not be released into the canals on both sides for cultivating the second crop.

The committee, at an earlier meeting, had decided to release water till November 5 taking into account the low storage in the Tungabhadra reservoir owing to the failure of follow-up rains.

Farmers’ organisations had demanded extension of release of water to save standing crops in the Tungabhadra command area, particularly paddy, cotton and chili. The committee decided to release water at the rate of around 2,900 cusecs to the Left Bank Main Canal, at the rate of 600 cusecs to the Right Bank Low-level Canal; at the rate of 200 cusecs to the Right Bank High-level Canal; at the rate of 140 cusecs to ancient Raya and Basava canals; and at the rate of 16 cusecs to the Left Bank High-level Canal.