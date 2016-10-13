With the water level in Hemavati reservoir at Gorur in Hassan taluk receding, the outflow has also reduced.

Water release from the Left Bank Canal has been stopped. As a result, farmers dependent on the canals have suffered. The Left Bank takes water to parts of Tumakuru and Mandya, besides Hassan.

Losing hope

The left bank canal provides water for nearly 5.79 lakh acres of agriculture land. As the outflow through this canal has been stopped, farmers are losing hope of a good return on their crop.

The inflow to the reservoir this year has been less compared to previous years. The least amount of inflow was recorded this year since 2011. The cumulative inflow this monsoon was 33,425 mcft and the outflow so far has been 29,666 mcft.

As on Wednesday, the water available in the reservoir was 6.682 tmcft. Of this, live storage is only 2.310 tmcft. The reservoir has to fulfil the drinking water needs of towns and villages in Hassan taluk. The water level in the reservoir stands at 2,871.39 ft against the capacity of 2,922 ft. The inflow as recorded at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was at the rate of 806 cusecs and the total outflow was at the rate of 1,979 cusecs.

