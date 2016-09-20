Owing to the poor storage in the Hemavati reservoir, release of water into the canals has been stopped by the authorities.— PHOTO: Prakash Hassan

The water level in the Hemavati reservoir has gone down by 19 ft since September 7, the day when release of water began from the it following the Supreme Court order.

The water level in the reservoir as on September 7 was 2,893.93 ft. As on Monday evening, the level was 2,874 ft. So far nearly 9 tmcft of water has been released from the reservoir since September 7.

The gross storage available in the reservoir is only 07.664 tmc ft and of that live storage is 03.292 tmc ft.

Outflow

The outflow from the reservoir into the river is 3,000 cusecs and the release of water into canals has been stopped.