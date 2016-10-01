Water disputes costing dearly

Karnataka govt. paid Rs.76.21crore as advocates’ fee so far

The water sharing disputes with riparian States is costing the Karnataka exchequer dearly. The State government has given more than Rs.76.21 crore as fee to the advocates representing it before the Supreme Court and Water Dispute Tribunals in respect of Cauvery and Krishna river waters from 2005-06, as disclosed under the RTI Act.

Sharing the information he obtained under the RTI Act from the Department of Water Resources with mediapersons here on Saturday, RTI activist Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad said the government paid Rs.36,52,07,674 as fees to the advocates in Cauvery water disputes, including Rs.13,91,03,413 to senior advocate Anil B. Divan, which is the highest in the list of 21 advocates; followed by Rs.7,84,70,000 to senior counsel F.S. Nariman; Rs.4,58,44,815 to S.S. Javali; and Rs.4,47,73,783 to M.V. Katarki from 1990-91 to August 8, 2016.

The government paid Rs.39,69,16,098 as fees to the 20 advocates representing the State before the apex court and Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal from 2005-06 to July 31, 2016, including six advocate-generals. This included Rs.1,99,69,698 towards travel and hotel bills of the advocates and five advocate-generals.

Mr. Divan was given Rs.12,16,00,000, Mr.Nariman Rs.6,85,97,000, Mr.Javali Rs.4,41,60,000 and Mr. Katarki, Rs.3,09,32,000.