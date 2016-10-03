The water sharing disputes with riparian States is proving to be expensive for the exchequer. The State government has paid more than Rs. 76.21 crore as fee to the advocates representing it before the Supreme Court and water dispute tribunals (Cauvery and Krishna river waters) from 2005-06, as disclosed under the RTI Act.

Sharing the information obtained under the RTI Act from the Water Resources Development Organisation, Bengaluru, with presspersons here on Saturday, RTI activist Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad said that the government paid Rs. 36,52,07,674 as fees to the advocates representing the State in the Cauvery dispute, including Rs.13,91,03,413 to senior advocate Anil B. Divan, which is the highest in the list of 21 advocates, followed by Rs.7,84,70,000 to senior counsel Fali S. Nariman; Rs.4,58,44,815 to S.S. Javali and Rs. 4,47,73,783 to M.V. Katarki from 1990-91 to August 8, 2016.

Similarly, the government paid Rs. 39,69,16,098 as fees to the 20 advocates representing the State before the apex court and the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal from 2005-06 to July 31, 2016, including six advocate generals of the State. This included Rs. 1,99,69,698 towards travel and hotel bills of the advocates and five advocate generals. Mr. Divan was paid Rs.12,16,00,000 and Mr. Nariman Rs. 6,85,97,000; Mr. Javali Rs. 4,41,60,000 and Mr. Katarki Rs. 3,09,32,000 and Advocate General Uday Holla Rs. 97,70,000.

Mr. Gadad also said that the State government had paid Rs. 11.93 crore as fees to 11 advocates, including three advocate generals arguing for Karnataka before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal since the hearing on the dispute. The amount included the cost of hotel and travel expenses.

He also reminded that the highest fee of Rs. 2,60,30,000 was paid to Mr. Nariman, Rs.2,41,58,828 was paid to Mr. Katarki, and Rs. 1,14,52,900 to Mr. Javali. The lowest fee of Rs. 1 lakh was paid to Madhusudhan R. Naik, the Advocate-General.

