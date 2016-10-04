At a time when water has become scarce, here is an example of how to turn waste water into usable water through reverse osmosis. Naga Samrat, a final-year Ph.D. student in the Chemical Engineering department, was inspired by the concept of putting waste water to good use during his visit to parts of Kolar, Tumakuru, and Andhra Pradesh in 2012-2013.

“At a reverse osmosis plant in Yellampalli, nearly 70 per cent of the water drawn by the equipment was wasted. It had double the fluoride and nitrate content, and other contaminants found in groundwater,” he said.

On his return, he devised a unit to treat waste water. “In this, water is pushed into a unit, which adsorbs the impurities and makes the water fit for drinking. In future, there are plans to tap the microbes, treat the nitrate in waste water, and thus generate electricity from them.”

A pilot project for purifying water wasted from the RO plant is being conducted at Yellampalli village in Bagepalli taluk.