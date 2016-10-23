To spread awareness on issues related to psychiatrics, the Vijayapura district psychiatrics’ forum will organise a walkathon here on Sunday.

Informing this at a press conference here on Thursday, Marulasiddappa, member of the forum, said that many misconceptions surround psychological patients.

“In the absence of right knowledge, people often treat patients as mad and try to distance themselves from such people instead of trying to talk to them. This is one of the major hurdles in bringing such patients into the mainstream of society,” he said.

A walkathon is being organised in this connection by the forum on October 23 where hundreds of people are expected to join.

The event would start from Shivaji Circle in the city and culminate at Gol Gumbaz.