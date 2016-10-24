More than 500 students and faculty members participated in a walkathon to create awareness on stroke, organised by the Department of Neurosciences, Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, here last week.

A press release issued by the hospital said that October 29 is observed as World Stroke Day. The walkathon was held as part of the World Stroke Awareness Week, which culminates on October 29. The World Stroke Organisation has put down the theme of this year’s World Stroke Day as “stroke is treatable.” Lives could improve with better awareness/access/action.

Stroke awareness is essential for all as it is a massive health problem in India and the number one cause for adult disability. It is also the second most common case of death the world over. During the last two decades, stroke management has improved with the advent of newer therapies. But all these therapies can be given provided the patient reaches the hospital within four-and-a-half hours for intravenous therapies, within six hours for intra-arterial therapies, and within eight hours for mechanical thrombectomy devices to either dissolve the blood clot or remove it. If the blood supply to the brain is stopped and not restored in time, the brain will be irreparably damaged.

One in six individuals of all age groups suffers from stroke, and only 50 per cent of stroke survivors live beyond six months. Half of these require partial or total assistance for their day-to-day activities. Only 20 per cent achieve complete recovery. So it was essential to spread the message that stroke-affected individuals should be identified and given medical attention as early as possible, the release said.

The walkathon was flagged off by M. Dayananda, medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital. Sankar Prasad Gothri, HoD of neurology, and Girish Menon, HoD of neurosurgery, were present.