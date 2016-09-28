After a gap of nearly 24 years, the proposal to accord the status of “revenue village” to all human habitations not enjoying the identity has picked up pace following an assurance by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his last budget speech.

Of the nearly 240 such habitations, which include Lambani tandas, Vaddarahattis, Gollarahattis, Majare and the Haadis inhabited by tribal families in Belagavi revenue division, 70 have been identified for the purpose by the end of the current financial year. The district administration has so far sent proposals listing 57 villages, and the remaining 13 cases were under being considered, official sources said.

A workshop for the officials concerned of the Revenue and Panchayat Raj department was held in presence of the Regional Commissioner In-charge N. Jayaram here on Tuesday, where the officials were informed about procedures involved in the process of creating a village, altering the boundaries of existing habitations and villages, etc. as per Section 5 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal told the media that there were several habitations with less than 50 dwellings and not fitting in the legal definition of a village. There had been consistent demand from the residents of these habitations and elected representatives for according them the status of revenue village so that the government could take up various development works.

Legal hitch

Officials sources pointed out that they were facing a legal hitch in on ownership issues after altering the boundaries and creating new villages as a substantial number of these habitations were in nestled in forest and revenue lands, and also in private lands. The issue was how to compensate the owners of private lands with human habitations, as they would lose their ownership rights in favour of the State government once they are declared as a revenue village or become part of such village.

Perhaps, there was need for an amendment of the Act. The issue had been referred to the authorities and directions are awaited, sources said.