long delay:The Public Bicycle Sharing System could not be launched in Mysuru during Dasara owing to incomplete docking stations for the bicycles; one such facility near Chamarajapuram Railway Station (in picture).— PHOTO: M.A. Sriram

Promoters of the Public Bicycle Sharing System aim for a December 1 launch

The wait for the much talked about Public Bicycle Sharing System (PBSS) —TrinTrin — which was touted to be launched during the Dasara festivities gets longer.

If everything goes as planned by the project promoters, Phase 1 of PBSS may see the light of the day by the end of this year—hopefully on December 1.

However, only five bicycle docking stations have been built. Another 18 are being constructed across the city.

Phase 1 launch of TrinTrin, which was initially planned in September and later put off to Dasara, has been getting delayed for “technical” and “other” reasons.

TrinTrin aims to encourage local commuters and tourists use bicycles — the green transport — in place of the motorised ones.

A World Bank-funded initiative under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Programme, TrinTrin is a joint initiative of the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Government of Karnataka and the Mysuru City Corporation. Trial run using single-speed bicycles was completed in August this year.

The project cost of TrinTrin is Rs. 20.50 crore of which Rs 7.70 crore is the initial capital and remaining Rs. 12.80 crore is for operation and maintenance of the system for a period of six years.

People familiar with the project told The Hindu that though there were plans to launch the service during Dasara, it could not happen because 18 more docking stations required for the launch were not ready.

“We were advised by the authorities here to put off the work on docking stations at key locations such as railway station, bus-stand and other places in view of the Dasara rush. The works have now resumed and we hope to complete them soon,” a representative of Green Wheel Ride, which is implementing the project, told The Hindu. The title, logo and cycle models under PBSS were launched in July.

“Pedal with Pride” is the slogan of TrinTrin, which, as per the project, offers 430 cycles (single-speed) and 30 geared (multi-speed) on rent with about 48 bicycle hubs or docking stations spread across the city.

The control centre of the project is at Jayanagar here where the project promoters monitored the trial operations in August and worked on bringing “necessary changes” to the concept. Pre-paid smart cards were used during the trial run.

“Manufacture of 400 cycles is almost done and the custom-made cycles are expected to join for the launch at the earliest,” the representative added.

Before the curiosity about the new initiative is lost, the authorities must intervene for the formal launch of TrinTrin to make Mysuru a “bicycle-friendly city,” an cycling enthusiast said.