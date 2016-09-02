Public will be allowed to park vehicles here during Dasara: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Armed with an April 2016 Order of the Karnataka High Court directing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to issue a khata in the name of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the representatives of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family moved to take possession of 10.36 acres of Doddakere Maidan in front of the Mysuru palace on Thursday.

The land, which was hitherto used by Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) for parking, is mentioned as Garikamala and listed among Immovable Properties held by the then ‘Maharaja’ of Mysore on January 26, 1950, when India turned a Republic.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Ms. Pramoda Devi said the royal family representatives were demarcating the boundary of the land for which the MCC has been directed to issue khata. After an order was issued by the High Court, Ms. Pramoda Devi had written to MCC in May seeking issue of khata. Though the High Court had set a deadline of eight weeks for issue of khata, Ms. Pramoda Devi said she assumed that the delay was on account of the retirement of the MCC Commissioner. She hoped that the new Commissioner would adhere to the court direction and issue the khata.

Responding to reporters, Ms. Pramoda Devi said the royal family had allowed the land to be used for parking even after the Supreme Court had ruled that the land belonged to them. Though the KEA will not be allowed to use the land, the royal family will allow the public to park their vehicles during Dasara, she said.

When asked whether the family had other plans for the land, Ms. Pramoda Devi merely said they wanted to safeguard the property by demarcating its boundary.

Garikamala or Doddakere Maidan, as it is popularly known, was used as a playground by the youths.