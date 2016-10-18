Karibasappa, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University, has promised to set up a committee to inquire into the allegations of irregularities in the valuation and re-evaluation of answer scripts.

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who staged a protest by forming a human chain at Rani Chennamma Circle here on Monday, alleged that there had been irregularities in giving pass marks to students applying for re-evaluation.

Pass marks

Around 50 per cent of students applying for re-evaluation were getting pass marks, which was an indication of either negligence or inefficient valuation by the first and second valuator of the answer scripts, they alleged. The activists demanded corrective measures in the examination system of VTU and reduction of the re-evaluation fee for answer scripts of postgraduate courses. Prof. Karibasappa told a delegation of ABVP activists led by State organising secretary Rajesh Gurani and zonal organising secretary Prithvi Kumar that he would look into all the aspects of the examination system and take steps to correct them if needed.