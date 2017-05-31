Karnataka

VTU students want ‘even’ semester exams postponed

Several Visvesvaraya Technological University students staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding that the university postpone the ‘even’ semester exams until the re-evaluation results of the ‘odd’ semester exams are announced.

Ravinandan B.B., State vice-president, All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation, said the results of the odd semester exam which were due in March were announced in May-end. “Engineering colleges are now demanding that students pay fees for the even semester. Students do not even have time to apply for re-evaluation,” he said.

Reacting to the chaos, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said he would seek a report from the Vice-Chancellor. He said the university was “bankrupt” as the Union government had seized income tax. “There is no money in the university and we may have to shut it down,” he said.

