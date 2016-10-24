Visvesvaraya Technological University has planned a special professional academic institute for teaching faculty of engineering colleges.

Lecturers with less than five years of experience in teaching will have to undergo special training at the institute, expected to come up at university’s regional centre at Muddenahalli in Chickballapur district next academic year.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa, on Sunday, told The Hindu that teachers would undergo the training programme during the semester vacations. “They have to undergo the four-month programme over a period of two years,” he said.

As of now, there are no institutes to train teachers of engineering colleges. “Initially, training will be held at the regional centre in Muddenahalli. Later, we may open centres for training. Similarly, we will plan webinars as well,” Dr. Karisiddappa said.