The Housing Board Park, the only major lung space for residents in the vicinity of Housing Board Colony in the town, was partially cleaned during a ‘shramdaan’ conducted on Friday.

The park, developed many years ago, has a good number of plants and trees. However, it is also home to snakes and scorpions, owing to lack of proper maintenance.

A group of volunteers conducted a shramdaan to clean the park. They removed the vegetation, polythene bags and other waste as part of a drive that lasted for a few hours.

The volunteers said they had requested the Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC) on several occasions to clean the park. “Our requests were not heard. Hence, we decided to pay tribute to B.R. Ambedkar by voluntarily cleaning the park,” they told presspersons.

They stressed upon the need to develop and maintain parks and make the environment more clean and green. A number of volunteers lamented that most parks were lacking basic infrastructure and maintenance.