Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) Employees Association (BEMEA) president Anjaneya Reddy said here on Friday that BEML workers would not allow the privatisation of the company.

He was addressing a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi programme organised by the association at BEML Kalakshetra at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) recently.

“The Union government is contemplating disinvesting and handing over BEML to the private sector. This has to be opposed tooth and nail,” Mr. Reddy said.

Workers unions of all the units of BEML have to come together to oppose the Centre’ move, he added.

BEML director B.R. Vishwanath who spoke on the occasion called upon workers to concentrate on producing quality machinary.

