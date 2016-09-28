The Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has decided to leave unchanged the price of tickets to the Dasara exhibition grounds, at Rs. 20 for adults and Rs. 10 for children and the differently abled. But the difference is visitors will have the option of purchasing them online this time.

The tickets are up for grabs on KEA’s official website (www.keaonline.in) and on the KEA app, available on both android (Google Play) and iOS platforms. “Online buyers need not pay any service tax,” said Sindhu K.J., assistant executive engineer of KEA. Tickets can also be purchased at the two entrances to the exhibition ground. Though KEA has given away the lease rights over the stalls, food court and amusement park at the ground to the highest bidder — Fun World and Resorts this time — revenue from entry tickets will remain with the authority.

KEA has also introduced e-ticketing this year, with Nexshore Technologies Pvt. Ltd. providing the service. Nexshore has provided e-ticketing solutions for the Mysuru zoo as well. Guruprasad of Nexshore Technologies said e-ticketing solutions through a cloud-based system will help KEA maintain transparency in both gate and parking fee collection.