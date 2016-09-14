Priyanka Mary Francis, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, said on Tuesday that the district administration wanted to develop a comprehensive ‘Vision 2030’ document that will outline a clear path to inclusive growth in Udupi district. She was speaking at the inauguration of the projects for 2016 of ‘Dharitri,’ the T.A. Pai Management Institute’s (TAPMI) Centre for Inclusive Growth, here.

Ms. Francis said that the document would look at economic growth, specific issues of various sectors, and approaches to sustained economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social inclusivity in the district. The document was expected to ready in about eight months. Though there was no dearth of funds and ideals, there were drawbacks in implementing various projects in rural areas.

The administration had held several discussions with the TAPMI for implementation of initiatives in Badagabettu Gram Panchayat. The administration wanted to reduce the use of plastic items in the rural areas. “Though there are over 1,000 anganwadis in the district, which provided nutritious food to pregnant women and children upto six years, we want to see if there is a gap in the supply chain,” she said.

Although coconut was one of the major horticultural crops, it had seen a crash in prices. It was essential to understand why increase in wholesale prices had not trickled down to the farmers.